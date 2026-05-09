IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Indianapolis Lap length: 2.439 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Christian Lundgaard,…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running.

2. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

3. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

4. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

5. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

6. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

7. (6) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (24) Dennis Hauger, 85, Running.

9. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (16) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

11. (20) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

12. (22) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (25) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

15. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

16. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

17. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

18. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

19. (12) Caio Collet, 85, Running.

20. (18) Mick Schumacher, 85, Running.

21. (11) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

22. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 61, Did not finish.

23. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 28, Did not finish.

24. (19) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 28, Did not finish.

25. (13) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 20, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 107.536 mph.

Time of Race: 01:55:40.2894.

Margin of Victory: 4.6713 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-23, Power 24-29, Malukas 30-46, Lundgaard 47-48, Power 49-57, Malukas 58-67, Lundgaard 68.

Points: Palou 237, Kirkwood 210, Malukas 185, Lundgaard 182, Newgarden 162, Dixon 148, O’Ward 148, Rahal 141, McLaughlin 141, Armstrong 123.

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