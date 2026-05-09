IndyCar Grand Prix of Indianapolis Results

Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running.
2. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
3. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
4. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
5. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
6. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
7. (6) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (24) Dennis Hauger, 85, Running.
9. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (16) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
11. (20) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
12. (22) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
13. (25) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
14. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
15. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
16. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
17. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
18. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
19. (12) Caio Collet, 85, Running.
20. (18) Mick Schumacher, 85, Running.
21. (11) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
22. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 61, Did not finish.
23. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 28, Did not finish.
24. (19) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 28, Did not finish.
25. (13) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 20, Did not finish.
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Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 107.536 mph.
Time of Race: 01:55:40.2894.
Margin of Victory: 4.6713 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 12 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-23, Power 24-29, Malukas 30-46, Lundgaard 47-48, Power 49-57, Malukas 58-67, Lundgaard 68.
Points: Palou 237, Kirkwood 210, Malukas 185, Lundgaard 182, Newgarden 162, Dixon 148, O’Ward 148, Rahal 141, McLaughlin 141, Armstrong 123.
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