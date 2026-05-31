IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Streets of Detroit Detroit Lap length: 1.7 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100…

Sunday

At Streets of Detroit

Detroit

Lap length: 1.7 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.

2. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

3. (12) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

4. (7) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

5. (5) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

6. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

7. (11) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

8. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

9. (17) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

10. (21) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

11. (8) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

12. (18) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

13. (15) Dennis Hauger, 100, Running.

14. (24) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

15. (13) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

16. (19) Caio Collet, 100, Running.

17. (14) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

18. (25) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 96, Running.

19. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 96, Running.

20. (20) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 91, Running.

21. (23) Mick Schumacher, 91, Running.

22. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79, Did not finish.

23. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 78, Did not finish.

24. (4) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 69, Did not finish.

25. (9) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 9, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.842 mph.

Time of Race: 01:59:08.5542.

Margin of Victory: 3.0584 seconds.

Cautions: 6 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-16, Power 17-34, Lundgaard 35-37, Armstrong 38-39, Rosenqvist 40, Palou 41-63, Kirkwood 64-68, Palou 69.

Points: Palou 327, Kirkwood 265, Malukas 248, Lundgaard 226, O’Ward 220, Rosenqvist 205, McLaughlin 192, Newgarden 187, Rahal 186, Armstrong 174.

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