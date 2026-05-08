Indiana opens season at home against Dallas

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT LINE: Fever -7.5; over/under is 176.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana…

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -7.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings in the season opener.

Indiana finished 24-20 overall with a 13-9 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fever averaged 84.9 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

Dallas finished 4-18 on the road and 10-34 overall last season. The Wings gave up 88.0 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Wings: Awak Kuier: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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