Indiana opens season at home against Dallas

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
LINE: Fever -7.5; over/under is 176.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings in the season opener.
Indiana finished 24-20 overall with a 13-9 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fever averaged 84.9 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.
Dallas finished 4-18 on the road and 10-34 overall last season. The Wings gave up 88.0 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Fever: None listed.
Wings: Awak Kuier: out (not injury related).
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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