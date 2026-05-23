Howard leads Atlanta against Phoenix after 25-point game

Phoenix Mercury (2-4, 1-3 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (3-1) College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta…

Phoenix Mercury (2-4, 1-3 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (3-1)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Phoenix Mercury after Rhyne Howard scored 25 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 86-69 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Atlanta finished 16-6 at home a season ago while going 30-14 overall. The Dream averaged 84.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

Phoenix finished 27-17 overall a season ago while going 12-10 on the road. The Mercury shot 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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