Hoskins and DeLauter power the Guardians past the Athletics 8-5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs, Chase DeLauter went 4 for 4 with…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs, Chase DeLauter went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 8-5 on Friday night.

The Athletics’ Nick Kurtz was walked by Hunter Gaddis in the seventh inning, his 20th straight game with at least one to tie San Francisco’s Barry Bonds (2002-03) for the second-longest streak in major league history. Detroit’s Roy Culllenbine has the record with 22 consecutive games with a walk, set in 1947.

Kurtz also extended his on-base streak to 26, but the reigning AL Rookie of the Year struck out against Cade Smith while representing the tying run in the eighth and finished 0 for 4 with the walk.

Hoskins had a two-run double against J.T. Ginn (0-1) to tie it at 4 in the fifth and hit a solo homer — his second of the season — to put Cleveland up 6-4 in the seventh following a go-ahead sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Angel Martínez.

DeLauter hit a two-run double that tied it at 2 with two outs in the second.

Cleveland led 8-4 when Kurtz walked to load the bases with no outs. Brent Rooker, who hit a two-run homer to snap an 0-for-20 slump and give the Athletics a 2-0 lead in the first, had an RBI single to chase Gaddis. Erik Sabrowski (1-1) came in and struck out Darell Hernaiz and Tyler Soderstrom before four-time Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan chased down Colby Thomas’s fly ball at the wall in center to keep it 8-5.

Joey Cantillo allowed four runs and five hits with three walks in four innings for Cleveland. Smith got the final four outs for his eighth save in 10 opportunities.

Zack Gelof had a two-run single in the fourth to give the Athletics a 4-2 lead.

Guardians rookie Travis Bazzano is 0 for 9 through his first three games, but walked twice and scored the first two runs of his big league career.

Ginn allowed five runs and five hits with five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Cleveland has won 22 of the last 27 games against the A’s.

Up next

Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (0-4, 6.23) starts Saturday opposite Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (2-1, 5.84).

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