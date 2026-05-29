All Times EDT Wednesday’s Games Spokane 7, Tri-City 3 Hillsboro 4, Everett 2 Eugene 10, Vancouver 7 Thursday’s Games Tri-City…

All Times EDT

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 7, Tri-City 3

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Eugene 10, Vancouver 7

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Spokane 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7, 10 innings

Eugene 5, Vancouver 2

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

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