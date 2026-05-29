All Times EDT
Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 7, Tri-City 3
Hillsboro 4, Everett 2
Eugene 10, Vancouver 7
Thursday’s Games
Tri-City 5, Spokane 4
Hillsboro 8, Everett 7, 10 innings
Eugene 5, Vancouver 2
Friday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
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