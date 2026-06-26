Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 World Cup Bonus for France-Norway, Any Match

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 secures a $15 bonus that all new users can use on the World Cup games today. This link here gets you started, and dive into today’s matches including France vs. Norway







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 26th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on the statistical trends of Round 3 can take advantage of an optimal welcome offer. By registering and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, you become eligible to receive a $15 sign-up bonus. This bonus is perfectly timed for the high volume of World Cup matchups taking place on June 26 and June 27. Traders can apply the bonus across any of the day’s matches, giving you the flexibility to make predictions on the entire schedule rather than anchoring your strategy to a single outcome. Whether the data points you toward France taking on Norway, Spain facing Uruguay, or Senegal clashing with Iraq, the choice is entirely yours.

To fully claim the reward, the $15 bonus will automatically unlock after you have executed $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi is legally accessible in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate. With critical Round 3 fixtures like Belgium vs. New Zealand, IR Iran vs. Egypt, and Saudi Arabia vs. Cape Verde rounding out the schedule, new Kalshi customers have plenty of high-value options to make their first $10 in trades and secure this bonus.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When assessing the Round 3 matches scheduled for June 26 and June 27, analyzing the baseline win probabilities is a vital step in making informed predictions. Because soccer matches can end in a tie at the conclusion of regulation time, evaluating these 3-way markets requires calculating all possible outcomes: a home win, a draw, and an away win.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 26, 3:00 PM Norway France 18.9% 22.0% 59.1% June 26, 3:00 PM Senegal Iraq 78.1% 14.3% 7.6% June 26, 8:00 PM Uruguay Spain 13.5% 22.0% 64.5% June 26, 8:00 PM Cape Verde Saudi Arabia 35.8% 28.5% 35.7% June 26, 11:00 PM New Zealand Belgium 5.6% 11.4% 83.0% June 26, 11:00 PM Egypt IR Iran 38.5% 35.9% 25.6%

Note: Probabilities are current as of June 26, 2026

This robust slate of matches presents numerous statistical opportunities to test your analytical edge. These are the exact fixtures where new users can apply their predictions to reach the initial $10 in trade volume needed to unlock the $15 Kalshi sign-up bonus. Whether you are backing high-probability outcomes like Belgium (83.0%) and England (81.6%) or seeking value in a dead-heat matchup like Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, this welcome offer provides a structured incentive to get involved in today’s tournament action.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome offer is a logical, step-by-step process. Once activated, your $15 bonus provides maximum flexibility—it can be utilized on ANY of today’s World Cup matches, or any other World Cup prediction market this week, rather than being restricted to a single event.

Follow these steps to successfully set up your account and activate the offer:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi platform to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by submitting standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP15 to formally opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by executing a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of predictions on Kalshi’s platform. You are not required to make a single trade worth $10; a combined volume of multiple smaller trades totaling $10 will completely satisfy this metric. Enjoy Your Bonus: The moment you hit that initial $10 in trade volume, your $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and instantly available in your account balance.

With your bonus secured and the data laid out before you, you are fully equipped to apply your soccer knowledge and execute calculated trades across the entire slate of this week’s World Cup fixtures.