All Times EDT Tuesday’s Games Tri-City 3, Spokane 2 Hillsboro 5, Everett 4 Vancouver 3, Eugene 0 Wednesday’s Games Spokane…

All Times EDT

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 3, Spokane 2

Hillsboro 5, Everett 4

Vancouver 3, Eugene 0

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 7, Tri-City 3

Hillsboro 4, Everett 2

Eugene 10, Vancouver 7

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

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