All Times EDT Wednesday’s Games Eugene 4, Tri-City 2 Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2 Everett 3, Vancouver 0 Thursday’s Games Tri-City…

All Times EDT

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene 4, Tri-City 2

Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2

Everett 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 2, Eugene 1

Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2

Vancouver 7, Everett 2

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

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