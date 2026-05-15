All Times EDT
Wednesday’s Games
Eugene 4, Tri-City 2
Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2
Everett 3, Vancouver 0
Thursday’s Games
Tri-City 2, Eugene 1
Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2
Vancouver 7, Everett 2
Friday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
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