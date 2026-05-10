Hannes Wolf’s hat trick helps NYCFC snap 7-match winless streak with 3-0 victory over Crew

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannes Wolf scored three goals for his first hat trick and Nicolás Fernández had an assist…

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannes Wolf scored three goals for his first hat trick and Nicolás Fernández had an assist on all three scores to help New York City FC end a seven-match winless streak with a 3-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Wolf found the net in the 12th minute and again in the 16th, scoring his third and fourth goals of the season to stake NYCFC (4-5-3) to a 2-0 lead. Agustin Ojeda added his third assist on the first score and defender Nico Cavallo picked up his first in his 18th career appearance on the second.

Wolf added his fifth goal to complete the hat trick in the 66th minute. It was the 20th goal for Wolf in 78 appearances over three seasons. Fernández entered without an assist this season.

Matt Freese finished with two saves for NYCFC to claim his second clean sheet of the campaign in 12 starts. Freese has 22 shutouts in 100 career starts.

Patrick Schulte turned away three shots for Columbus (3-6-3).

NYCFC was 0-5-2 in its previous seven matches under Pascal Jansen and hadn’t won since beating the Colorado Rapids 3-1 at home on March 14.

NYCFC jumped from 11th place in the Eastern Conference to seventh with the victory.

Alonso Martínez was one of seven NYCFC players who missed the match with leg injuries.

Columbus falls to 1-4-1 on the road in its first season under Henrik Rydström.

The Crew lead the all-time series 11-10-8.

Up next

New York City: Visits Charlotte FC on Wednesday.

Columbus: Visits the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

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