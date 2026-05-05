Hall’s OT score helps Hurricanes top Flyers to take 2-0 lead in 2nd-round series of NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Hall slipped the puck past Dan Vladar at 18:54 of overtime to help the Carolina…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Hall slipped the puck past Dan Vladar at 18:54 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round series in the NHL playoffs.

Hall took a short feed from Sean Walker and carried the puck in on the left side before being knocked to his knees near the top of the crease. But Hall hopped up as Jackson Blake battled for the loose puck, corralled it and beat Vladar to cap a night that saw the Hurricanes fall behind 2-0 quickly for their first deficit of the postseason.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Thursday’s Game 3.

Seth Jarvis had the third-period goal that forced overtime for Carolina, while Nikolaj Ehlers also scored. Frederik Andersen finished with 34 saves to help the Hurricanes improve to 6-0 in the postseason.

Vladar had 40 saves, including twice stopping Carolina’s Eric Robinson on second-period breakaways. He also got a timely bit of help in that period from Travis Sanheim, who cleared a loose puck that had slipped behind Vladar in the crease to deny Carolina a tying score.Taylor Hall slipped the puck past Dan Vladar at 18:54 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round series in the NHL playoffs.

Hall took a short feed from Sean Walker and carried the puck in on the left side before being knocked to his knees near the top of the crease. But Hall hopped up as Jackson Blake battled for the loose puck, corralled it and beat Vladar to cap a night that saw the Hurricanes fall behind 2-0 quickly for their first deficit of the postseason.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, DUCKS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored off a terrific pass from Pavel Dorofeyev with 4:58 left to put the Golden Knights ahead for good, and Vegas went on to defeat Anaheim in the opener of their second-round series.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Barbashev took advantage after officials did not call icing, which didn’t sit well with Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, who was clearly upset on the bench.

Vegas’ Brett Howden extended his goal streak to a career-long four games, his fifth over that span. Mitch Marner, who also assisted on Howden’s goal, added a 162-foot empty-net goal with 6 seconds left and Carter Hart made 33 stops.

Mikael Granlund scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal recorded 19 saves.

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