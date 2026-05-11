Good news for Spain as Williams and Sancet hamstring injuries not so bad

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Spain forward Nico Williams has been diagnosed with a moderate hamstring injury and is expected to…

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Spain forward Nico Williams has been diagnosed with a moderate hamstring injury and is expected to be fit in time for the World Cup.

Williams underwent tests on Monday, a day after he was substituted before halftime in Athletic Bilbao’s 1-0 loss to Valencia in La Liga.

Athletic midfielder Oihan Sancet, who is also looking to be picked for Spain’s World Cup squad, was also diagnosed with a moderate hamstring injury. He was replaced in the second half of Sunday’s match.

Athletic said “both players are awaiting further assessment.” Spanish media said they were set to miss the final three rounds but likely to recover for the World Cup which begins in a month.

Williams was substituted by older brother Iñaki Williams on Sunday.

“He was limping a lot. He hadn’t felt that type of pain before,” Iñaki Williams said. “It’s concerning considering the moment we are (in) right now. Let’s wait and hope for the best possible scenario.”

The 23-year-old Nico Williams has been a regular in Spain’s squad, playing in attack along with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who is also injured.

Sancet has a few appearances for Spain since being called up for the first time in late 2023.

Spain coach Luis de La Fuente is announcing his World Cup squad on May 25.

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