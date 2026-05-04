Golden Knights host the Ducks to open the second round

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9:30…

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -166, Ducks +140; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks in game one of the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Ducks went 3-0 against the Golden Knights in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on Feb. 1, the Ducks won 4-3.

Vegas is 15-5-6 against the Pacific Division and 39-26-17 overall. The Golden Knights have a +22 scoring differential, with 264 total goals scored and 242 conceded.

Anaheim is 43-33-6 overall with a 19-12-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 23-12-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Leo Carlsson has 29 goals and 37 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (hand), Ross Johnston: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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