Girona coach Míchel Sánchez leaves after relegation amid reported links to Ajax job

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — The coach who led unheralded Girona to a surprise Spanish title challenge in 2024 and a…

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — The coach who led unheralded Girona to a surprise Spanish title challenge in 2024 and a Champions League debut left the club Thursday after it was relegated from the top tier.

Míchel Sánchez “will not continue at Girona,” the Catalan club said in a statement Thursday, several days after the team drew 1-1 at home with Elche when a win would have retained a place in La Liga.

Sánchez was praised for “the humane, approachable, and respectful manner he has maintained at all times with the members, fans, management, and all the club’s staff.”

Dutch media reported this week that Sánchez is in talks with Ajax about taking over at the four-time European champion.

The 50-year-old Sánchez joined Girona in 2021 and guided the team to promotion from the second tier.

The club, which is part of the Abu Dhabi-backed City Football Group, then shocked European soccer in the 2023-24 season by leading the La Liga standings as late as January and finishing third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Girona’s star player that season, Savinho, then joined its parent club Manchester City. In its Champions League campaign, Girona placed 33rd in the 36-team standings.

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