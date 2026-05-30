Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Predictions

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Claim a guaranteed bonus when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP in time for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals tonight between the Spurs and the Thunder. This welcome offer—which is officially unlocked after making $10 in trades—provides a straightforward way to build your trading portfolio.







Whether you are trading on specific outcome probabilities for tonight’s Spurs-Thunder game, exploring prediction markets for the NBA Finals next week, or looking to trade on any of the MLB games this weekend, this promotion gives you a valuable head start on the platform. Click here to get started.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA, WCF Game 7 Bonus

Featured Game: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Welcome Bonus: New users receive $10 after completing $10 in trades

New users receive $10 after completing $10 in trades ️ Code to Use: WTOP

WTOP Who Qualifies: New Kalshi customers, 18+, where Kalshi is legally available across the U.S.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 30th, 2026

New Kalshi customers looking to trade on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup can easily claim a $10 sign-up bonus. To qualify, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Whether you want to trade on the outcome probabilities of tonight’s game or explore other NBA Postseason markets, this offer provides a quick boost to your initial account balance.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers. Kalshi is accessible to users in all 50 states, and players must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus on Spurs-Thunder Game 7 Tonight

Team Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 59.4% San Antonio Spurs 40.6%

When evaluating which team offers the best value, a quick look at the postseason statistics reveals a tightly contested matchup where the underlying data points to an edge. The San Antonio Spurs have been performing exceptionally well during this Postseason, boasting an impressive Net Rate of 11.6 (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions). This outpaces Oklahoma City’s solid, yet notably lower, Net Rate of 8.6.

Furthermore, we put a lot of stock in rebounding percentages, and the Spurs have controlled the glass at an elite level, grabbing 52.8% of available rebounds (Tot REB%). The Thunder lag slightly behind in this crucial area, pulling down 49.7% of available boards. Even though the Thunder hold a higher consensus probability to win, the Spurs’ strong statistical footprint makes them a compelling longshot prediction and an analytical value target for your first Kalshi trades.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup is a simple process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to unlock your $10 sign-up bonus:

Download the App: Search for and download the Kalshi app on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant with platform regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Place $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to make a single trade worth $10; rather, a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades (such as predicting the outcome of the Spurs-Thunder game) will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be activated and credited to your account.