Gibbs-White might need a face mask to play for Forest in Europa League semifinals against Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Morgan Gibbs-White is in “pain” because of a facial injury and might have to wear a…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Morgan Gibbs-White is in “pain” because of a facial injury and might have to wear a mask to play against Aston Villa in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals, Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira said Wednesday.

Gibbs-White, who is vying to make England’s squad for the World Cup, sustained a deep cut on his forehead after colliding with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in Forest’s 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday.

The attacking midfielder was forced off the field, just 20 minutes after coming on as a halftime substitute. He is now a doubt for Forest’s return match at Villa in the Europa League on Thursday. Forest leads 1-0 after last week’s first leg thanks to Chris Wood’s second-half penalty.

“(He is) with pain, for sure,” Pereira said, “but we will see tomorrow if he is able (to play) or not. Big question.

“It’s a decision between the player, the medical department and myself, but we didn’t have the meeting to decide.”

Asked if Gibbs-White could play in a specially fitted face mask, Pereira said: “I think yesterday he went to have a mask made.”

The availability of Gibbs-White, one of the form players in English soccer, could be key to Forest’s chances of reaching the final in Istanbul. The winner of the Europa League secures direct qualification to the Champions League.

It would be Forest’s first European trophy since winning the European Cup — the precursor to the Champions League — in 1979 and 1980 under the great Brian Clough.

Villa won the European Cup in 1982 so the two teams from central England have pedigree, if not for a generation.

Braga leads Freiburg 2-1 after the first leg of the other semifinal. Freiburg hosts the return match.

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