Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to miss the German Cup final for Bayern with calf injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is to miss the German Cup final with a calf injury, raising…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is to miss the German Cup final with a calf injury, raising questions about his readiness for Germany’s World Cup preparations after his return from retirement.

Bayern said Friday that the 40-year-old Neuer is out of the squad for Saturday’s cup final against defending champion Stuttgart with “muscle problems in the left calf,” but the Bavarian powerhouse did not give any indication of when he might return.

Neuer, who has been injury prone this season, suffered the latest setback during Bayern’s last Bundesliga game against Cologne last weekend. Bayern said the following day he “must take a break for the time being” without elaborating.

Neuer’s return for Germany’s World Cup campaign after two years of international retirement was the biggest talking point from the squad announcement on Thursday. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said the Bayern captain was returning to be the No. 1 goalkeeper at the tournament.

Germany’s first game is against newcomer Curacao in Houston on June 14. The four-time champion also faces Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E. Preparations are due to start in the Bavarian resort of Herzogenaurach on May 27, with warmups against Finland in Mainz on May 31, then the United States in Chicago on June 6.

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