Frankfurt overtaken by Dortmund and watches European dreams fade

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s hopes of securing European football next season were dealt a potentially fatal blow when…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s hopes of securing European football next season were dealt a potentially fatal blow when it gave up an early lead and lost at Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Young striker Can Uzun silenced the home crowd with less than two minutes gone when he put the visitor ahead after excellent work inside the box from Mahmoud Dahoud.

However, Dortmund scored twice on the eve of halftime to take control.

Serhou Guirassy’s superb finish from a Julian Ryerson cross levelled the score after 42 minutes and Nico Schlotterbeck put Dortmund ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Samuele Inácio made it 3-1 with his first goal for the club, when he volleyed in a cross from Max Beier.

Jonathan Burkardt got one back for Frankfurt three minutes from time but it was too late.

With Bayern Munich already crowned champion and Dortmund having secured one of the four guaranteed Champions League spots, the home side had little to play for.

However, the win guaranteed it second place in the Bundesliga, taking it out of reach of Leipzig.

The result, though, was a sore one for Frankfurt, one of three teams in with a chance of seventh place and the one available Conference League playoff spot.

The loss handed the momentum to Freiburg, which can guarantee seventh with a win at Hamburg on Sunday.

Freiburg has 44 points and Eintracht has 43 having played a game more.

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