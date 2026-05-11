FanDuel Promo Code: Get Extended $10 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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New users can leverage the latest FanDuel promo code to claim a high-value welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game. This promotion allows new customers to bet just $5 on tonight’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons to receive $150 in bonus bets if the initial wager wins.







Whether you are backing Cleveland, Detroit, or targeting any other NBA game this week, this exclusive sign-up offer provides a straightforward way to build your bankroll early in the playoffs.

FanDuel Promo Code for Pistons-Cavs

Available exclusively to new FanDuel customers, this sign-up bonus offers a calculated way to increase your betting leverage during the postseason. To qualify, simply register, make a first-time deposit, and place a $5 real-money wager on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons game or any other matchup on the NBA slate. If your initial wager settles as a win, FanDuel credits your account with $150 in bonus bets.

Importantly, no specific code is needed to get the bonus, and the utility of this offer extends beyond basketball. You can apply your qualifying wager to the NHL Playoffs, MLB games this week, or the NBA. A distinct advantage of this structure is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. This provides the strategic flexibility to back a heavy home favorite—maximizing the mathematical probability of securing the $150 bonus—or to target a high-value underdog.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Analyzing the data for tonight’s matchup, targeting the Over (213.5) aligns with established betting trends. The Over has hit in six of Cleveland’s last seven home games as a favorite. Detroit shares a similar trajectory, with the Over cashing in six of their last eight games following a loss. Driven by an impressive 110.6 offensive rating and an average of 109.7 points per game this postseason, the Cavaliers are positioned to dictate a scoring-heavy pace.

Bettors should also monitor Detroit’s rotation carefully. Kevin Huerter missed Game 3 against the Cavaliers with an adductor injury and remains day-to-day. Losing his perimeter presence is a significant operational hurdle for a Pistons team that averages just 28.7 three-point attempts per game.

If you deploy a standard $5 cash wager on tonight’s FanDuel odds, here is a breakdown of your potential profit:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the favored Cavaliers (-164) yields $3.05 in profit. Backing the underdog Pistons (+138) returns $6.90 in profit.

A $5 bet on the favored Cavaliers (-164) yields $3.05 in profit. Backing the underdog Pistons (+138) returns $6.90 in profit. Against the Spread: Betting $5 on Cleveland to cover the -3.5 spread (-112) generates $4.46. A $5 wager on Detroit to cover the +3.5 spread (-108) nets $4.63.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Offer

Securing this welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Because no promo code is necessary to claim your reward, you can seamlessly navigate through registration. Follow these steps to activate the promotion ahead of tip-off:

Register a New Account: Sign up and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Bet a minimum of $5 on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons or any eligible market. With no odds limit on this initial real-money wager, you have full flexibility in your selection. Claim Your Bonus: If your $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

All qualifying users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet’s settlement. These bonus funds can then be utilized across additional NBA playoff matchups, MLB games, NHL playoff series, or any other active sports markets on the platform.