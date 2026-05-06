FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the most recent FanDuel promo code gives you a chance to win $150 in bonus bets tonight. When you place a $5 wager on any game, you will unlock $150 in bonus bets if that wager settles as a win. Click here and activate this offer for Sixers vs. Knicks Game 2 and more tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Claiming this promotion is an efficient process. You will not need to memorize or manually input a specific string of text to get started before tip-off. Here is a structural overview of the current FanDuel welcome offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 6th, 2026

The mechanics of the “Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins” offer are straightforward: register a new account, execute a minimum deposit, and place a $5 real-money wager on any available market. If that initial bet succeeds, FanDuel credits your account with $150 in bonus bets to use on future action.

Critically, this offer features no minimum odds requirement for the first real-money wager. From a probability standpoint, this allows you to place your $5 qualifying bet on a heavy favorite—such as the Knicks at home—or a massive underdog without restriction. As long as the initial ticket cashes, the $150 bonus is secured, offering substantial flexibility as you navigate the postseason schedule. This promotion is strictly limited to new FanDuel customers.

FanDuel NBA Odds Tonight

Game Spread Moneyline Total Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks PHI +10.5 (-111) / NYK -10.5 (-109) PHI +330 / NYK -420 214.5 (O -115 / U -105) Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs MIN +10.5 (-118) / SAS -10.5 (-104) MIN +340 / SAS -430 216.5 (O -112 / U -108)

The marquee focal point tonight features the Philadelphia 76ers visiting Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. The data supports New York’s status as a massive favorite; they enter the contest backed by a 6.4 regular season Net Rating.

New York’s offensive efficiency is evident in their 120.6 points per playoff game output. Point guard Jalen Brunson operates as the primary catalyst, posting 27.6 points and 5.7 assists per game while maintaining a 39.5% hit rate from three-point range. In the frontcourt, Karl-Anthony Towns controls the glass with 10.6 rebounds alongside 18.4 points, scoring on an ultra-efficient 58% from the floor.

To stay within the spread, Philadelphia must rely on Tyrese Maxey, who averages 25.1 points and 6.0 assists. The 76ers’ chances took a big blow this afternoon as Joel Embiid was ruled out for the contest.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA commands significant betting volume, the FanDuel offer is highly adaptable and can be utilized across other major markets, including tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate. If you prefer to identify statistical value on the ice, you can deploy your qualifying $5 wager on either of tonight’s crucial matchups:

Montreal Canadiens @ Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks @ Vegas Golden Knights

The value of the promotion remains identical. Identifying a high-probability moneyline favorite in either of these NHL contests can be a sound method to secure your initial win and trigger the bonus bets.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this welcome bonus ahead of tip-off or puck drop relies on a strict, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to properly lock in the offer:

Create Your Account: Click here and register as a new user. Standard identity verification is required, but no promo code is necessary during the sign-up phase. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, process a first-time deposit of at least $5 into your new sportsbook wallet. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Access the NBA or NHL betting markets and place a real-money wager of $5 or more. Because there is no odds limit for this initial bet, you can strategically target a heavy favorite to maximize your probability of securing the bonus, or take a swing on a longshot. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, FanDuel will issue $150 in bonus bets. These funds will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the initial bet’s settlement.

These bonus funds operate as promotional capital, giving you the flexibility to construct future single-game parlays (SGPs), target specific player props, or bet traditional spreads across the remainder of the sports calendar.