FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Rousey-Carano, Netflix MMA Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer by claiming this FanDuel promo code offer. Simply sign up for an account and place a $5 wager on the card. If your bet wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets to use on the platform. Click here to start signing up.

This exclusive promotion is available strictly for new users and can be applied directly to Saturday’s historic streaming broadcast. Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are returning to the octagon as they headline a stacked main card. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to get in on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $150 MVP MMA Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 16, 2026

To qualify for this offer, you must be a new FanDuel customer. Once you register and fund your account, simply place your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any of the fights featured on the MVP MMA slate. If your initial qualifying bet is a winner, FanDuel rewards you with $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

One of the most appealing aspects of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. This provides the strategic flexibility to back a heavy favorite, increasing the mathematical probability of your ticket cashing, or to take a calculated risk on an underdog. Regardless of the odds you select, as long as your $5 bet wins, you unlock the full $150 bonus.

How to Use Your FanDuel MMA Promo Today

Combat sports makes a massive pivot to streaming as MVP MMA debuts on Netflix. The main card features a mix of returning legends, heavyweight power punchers, and technical tacticians, offering bettors plenty of distinct markets to target with their qualifying wager.

Weight Class Fighter Fighter Women’s Featherweight Ronda Rousey Gina Carano Welterweight Nate Diaz Mike Perry Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Philipe Lins Lightweight Salahdine Parnasse Kenneth Cross Heavyweight Junior dos Santos Robelis Despaigne

At the top of the marquee, the Women’s Featherweight division takes center stage with a generational clash between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. Meanwhile, the Welterweight division guarantees fireworks as Nate Diaz steps into the cage against Mike Perry, a matchup that promises high striking volume and relentless pressure.

Further down the card, heavyweight knockout power is heavily featured. Francis Ngannou returns to face Philipe Lins, while Junior dos Santos takes on the towering Robelis Despaigne. For those looking for high-level pacing and technical grappling, the Lightweight bout between Salahdine Parnasse and Kenneth Cross provides an excellent stylistic contrast to the heavier divisions.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Unlocking this exclusive MMA offer is a straightforward process, and you do not need to enter a specific promo code to get started. Follow these direct steps to claim your bonus ahead of the opening bell:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on FanDuel. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any fighter on the MVP MMA main card or any other preferred market. There is no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you full control over your betting strategy. Claim Your Bonus Bets: If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

All successful users will receive their $150 in bonus bets directly in their FanDuel accounts within 72 hours of the winning bet’s settlement.