FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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By activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer, new users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game. Simply place a $5 wager, and if your bet wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets. Start signing up by clicking here.
This exclusive, new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to jumpstart your sports betting strategy. It can be applied directly to the upcoming Lakers-Thunder showdown or used to back your favorite squad in any other NBA game taking place this week. FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans during the NBA Playoffs.
Use This FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NBA Playoffs
FanDuel Promo Code
No Code Needed
New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states)
Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets with a Win
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
To claim this lucrative welcome offer, you must be a new FanDuel customer. If you fit the criteria, you can secure $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a qualifying $5 wager on the platform. The most advantageous aspect of this promotion is that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. As long as your initial $5 bet is a winner, the $150 bonus is yours to use across the sportsbook.
With the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on the upcoming NBA slate, you have the perfect opportunity to put this promo to work. Whether you want to back the Thunder as heavy moneyline favorites or take a swing on the Lakers covering the spread, all it takes is a winning $5 ticket to unlock your bonus. Furthermore, this flexibility extends beyond basketball. Once you secure your bonus bets, you can use them to get in on the action across other available sports markets.
Saturday NBA Betting Preview, Odds
Here is a look at the latest odds for the upcoming slate of NBA games:
Matchup
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under (Total)
Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers
CLE -178 / DET +150
CLE -4.5 (-106) / DET +4.5 (-114)
211.5 (O -110 / U -110)
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers
LAL +295 / OKC -370
LAL +8.5 (-108) / OKC -8.5 (-112)
211.5 (O -112 / U -108)
The biggest matchup on the schedule features the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. Oklahoma City brings a high-octane attack into this contest, boasting an offense that averages an impressive 120.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the Lakers will need to find an offensive spark, as they are currently scoring just 100.5 points per contest.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a formidable challenge for opponents this postseason. The Thunder guard is pouring in 29.2 points and dishing out 6.7 assists per game on a hyper-efficient 54.7% shooting from the floor. For Los Angeles, LeBron James remains the engine of the offense, averaging 23.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while logging over 38 minutes a game.
How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and no promo code is necessary to enter during registration. Follow these clear steps to get started before the Lakers and Thunder face off:
Register and Sign Up: Navigate to the FanDuel Sportsbook website and create your new account.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make an initial cash deposit of $5 or more.
Place Your Wager: Bet a minimum of $5 on the market of your choice. You can back the Lakers, the Thunder, or any other team in action. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager.
Track the Action: Sit back and watch the game unfold.
If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets. All eligible users will receive their funds within 72 hours of the bet settlement.