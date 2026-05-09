FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Use This FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NBA Playoffs

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets with a Win Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Saturday NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Moneyline Spread Over/Under (Total) Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -178 / DET +150 CLE -4.5 (-106) / DET +4.5 (-114) 211.5 (O -110 / U -110) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL +295 / OKC -370 LAL +8.5 (-108) / OKC -8.5 (-112) 211.5 (O -112 / U -108)

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Register and Sign Up: Navigate to the FanDuel Sportsbook website and create your new account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make an initial cash deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Bet a minimum of $5 on the market of your choice. You can back the Lakers, the Thunder, or any other team in action. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Track the Action: Sit back and watch the game unfold.