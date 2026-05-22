FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for NBA, MLB, More Sports

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines and want to build a serious bankroll, I’ve got a fantastic opportunity for you. You don’t need a specific FanDuel promo code to unlock this offer, but new users can activate a phenomenal welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s NBA clash by signing up here.

Here is the deal: if you are a first-time bettor, you can put down a simple $5 wager on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game. If your bet cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets. We all love a nice pay day, and while this promo is a perfect fit for tonight’s hardwood action, you can use it to handicap any NBA game this week.

Win $150 Bonus with the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offer available to new users.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

Getting started is easier than hitting a wide-open layup. New FanDuel customers have a massive opportunity to stack some chips during the NBA postseason. By claiming this exclusive welcome offer, you just need to wager $5 on the upcoming matchup between the Spurs and Thunder. If your initial bet settles as a win, FanDuel rewards you with a cool $150 in bonus bets to attack the rest of the NBA slate.

What I absolutely love about this setup is that there is no odds limit on your first real-money wager. My advice? You don’t need to chase long odds right out of the gate. You can back a heavy chalk favorite on the moneyline or take a strategic swing on an alternate spread.

As long as your qualifying $5 bet hits, that $150 bonus is yours. Just keep in mind that this is an exclusive deal for new FanDuel customers who have not previously registered an account with the sportsbook.

Betting Odds for Spurs vs. Thunder: Game 3

Let’s look at the morning line and see where we can find a real edge for tonight’s Western Conference clash:

Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs -2.5 (-105) -134 Over 216.5 (-110) Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-115) +113 Under 216.5 (-110)

When I am handicapping this game, recent betting trends give us some distinct angles. The Spurs have been highly reliable when oddsmakers expect them to win, going 4-1 straight up as a favorite over their last five contests. On the flip side, if you are like me and love grabbing the points, the Thunder are a robust 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games.

Before you lock in any player props, you’ve got to watch the injury report closely. The availability of notable names like Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams (Hamstring) and San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox (Ankle)—both listed as Day-to-Day—could completely alter how we deploy our promotional bets.

If you are placing a quick $5 wager tonight to try and trigger that bonus, here is your exact potential profit:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the Spurs (-134) yields $3.73 in profit (an $8.73 total payout). Conversely, a $5 upset pick on the Thunder (+113) returns $5.65 in profit (a $10.65 payout).

A $5 bet on the Spurs (-134) yields $3.73 in profit (an $8.73 total payout). Conversely, a $5 upset pick on the Thunder (+113) returns $5.65 in profit (a $10.65 payout). Spread: Betting $5 on San Antonio to cover -2.5 (-105) nets a $4.76 profit. Backing Oklahoma City +2.5 (-115) with that same $5 stake will earn you a $4.35 profit.

FanDuel Promo Code: Guide to Sign Up

Ready to jump in? Activating this welcome offer for the Spurs vs. Thunder game is incredibly straightforward. The best part is that there is no FanDuel promo code necessary to enter during registration. Let’s walk through the steps together so you can chase those bigger payouts with confidence:

Register and Sign Up: Create your brand-new account with FanDuel Sportsbook here. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Lock in a minimum real-money wager of $5 on any market for the Spurs vs. Thunder game. Since there is no odds limit for this initial bet, we have the freedom to anchor our slip with a heavy favorite or take a calculated stab at an underdog. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet settles as a win, FanDuel will award you $150 in bonus bets.

Once those bonus funds hit your account, the fun really starts. You don’t have to limit yourself to the NBA postseason, either. We can take that $150 and use it to build out some exotic bets, like parlays or keys, on other sports—including the upcoming MLB games over the weekend.

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