FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus For MLB, NHL Playoffs, PGA Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the most recent FanDuel promo code welcome offer and get a chance at $150 in bonus bets for any sport you are interested in. If you bet $5 on the MLB, NBA Playoffs or even the PGA Championship, you will get $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code Claims $150 MLB, NBA Playoffs Betting Bonus

Before diving into the underlying metrics of tonight’s matchups, here is a quick structural breakdown of the current welcome bonus:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified May 14th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers, this promotion presents a tremendous opportunity to build early betting capital. By signing up and correctly forecasting a single outcome with a $5 wager, you yield $150 in bonus bets, provided that the initial wager is successful. The true value of this offer lies in its flexibility—specifically, the absence of an odds limit on your first real-money wager.

From an analytical perspective, this means you can mitigate risk by placing your $5 qualifying bet on a heavy moneyline favorite, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers (25-18) hosting the San Francisco Giants (18-25). Alternatively, you can seek out situational value in a tighter contest, like the Kansas City Royals (19-24) visiting the Chicago White Sox (21-21). As long as the data leads you to a victorious initial bet, FanDuel credits the $150 bonus to your account.

FanDuel MLB Odds Tonight

Whether you are looking to isolate a high-probability favorite or capitalize on underdog variance, consider these markets when placing your initial $5 wager:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies @ Boston Red Sox PHI -110 / BOS -106 PHI -1.5 (+155) / BOS +1.5 (-188) 7.5 (O +102 / U -124) Chicago Cubs @ Atlanta Braves CHC +150 / ATL -178 CHC +1.5 (-146) / ATL -1.5 (+122) 7.5 (O -105 / U -115) Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox KC -138 / CWS +118 KC -1.5 (+120) / CWS +1.5 (-144) 8 (O -105 / U -115) San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers SF +150 / LAD -178 SF +1.5 (-140) / LAD -1.5 (+116) 8 (O -105 / U -115)

Tonight’s marquee matchup takes place at Truist Park, where the powerhouse Atlanta Braves (30-13) host the Chicago Cubs (27-16) in a fascinating pitching duel.

The underlying metrics point to a formidable challenge for Chicago. The Braves are deploying veteran southpaw Chris Sale to face Cubs right-hander Ben Brown. Sale has remained an ace so far this season, while Brown is starting his second game since being inserted into the rotation. Atlanta’s pitching staff has been suffocating opponents all season, boasting a collective 3.06 ERA, a microscopic 1.14 WHIP, and an impressive 8.9 K/9 strikeout rate.

Brown’s Cubs counter with a respectable 3.86 team ERA, but they face an astronomical challenge against a Braves lineup that generates elite contact, having already produced 232 RBIs and mashed 141 extra-base hits this season.

Expanding Your Edge: PGA Championship And NBA Playoffs

Beyond the baseball diamond, this highly adaptable welcome offer provides immense utility for other major sporting events occurring in the coming days. If the MLB slate does not fit your analytical models, bettors can evaluate the field for the upcoming PGA Championship, identifying a golfer with strong metrics to use for their qualifying wager.

Similarly, the NBA offers a wealth of data-driven opportunities with Pistons vs. Cavs and Spurs vs. Wolves tomorrow. Whether you are targeting a heavy moneyline favorite in a crucial postseason game or simply looking for the most mathematically probable outcome on the hardwood, your $5 initial bet operates under the exact same promotional rules. Win that first bet, and you secure the $250 in bonus bets to utilize across any sport.

Redeem Your FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

Claiming this offer relies on a straightforward, step-by-step process. The most efficient aspect of this promotion is that absolutely no promo code is necessary to get started. Simply follow these instructions to activate the bonus:

Register: Create your new account by signing up as a first-time user here with FanDuel. Deposit: Fund your sportsbook account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place a minimum $5 real-money wager on any market. Because there is no odds limit for this initial bet, you can confidently back a heavy favorite to maximize your probability of unlocking the bonus without restriction, or take a swing on an underdog if your data suggests value. Win: Sit back and let the math play out. If your $5 qualifying bet settles as a victory, you will be awarded $150 in Bonus Bets.

Provided your initial wager is victorious, all new users will receive their $150 in Bonus Bets directly to their account within 72 hours of the bet settlement.