FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Knicks-76ers, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer for a high-value welcome offer. First-time bettors to wager just $5 on this matchup and receive a $150 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. Click here to start signing up.

Whether placing a qualifying wager on Sixers-Knicks or locking in a bet for any other NBA game on the schedule this week, this FanDuel welcome offer provides an optimal opportunity to logically build a bankroll ahead of the next tip-off. FanDuel Sportsbook will help players go all in on the NBA or any other sport this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $150 in NBA Bonuses

If you are gearing up to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Here is everything you need to know about activating this exclusive offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $6, Get $150 Bonus With a Win Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

Eligible new FanDuel customers looking to back either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers can unlock a substantial reward with this introductory offer. By signing up and placing a $5 real-money wager on this game, or any other matchup on the NBA slate, you become eligible for a massive payout. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel will issue $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

One of the most pragmatic advantages of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit for your first real-money wager. This flexibility allows you to back a heavy favorite on the NBA schedule, structurally maximizing your chances of winning the initial bet and securing the $150 bonus. Remember, this highly lucrative offer is strictly reserved for new FanDuel customers, making it a highly efficient way to establish a bankroll during the playoffs.

Friday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Before you place your wagers, here is a look at the latest odds for the current NBA slate, courtesy of FanDuel:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -1.5 (-112) / NYK +1.5 (-108) PHI -122 / NYK +104 214.5 (O -110 / U -110) San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -4.5 (-114) / MIN +4.5 (-106) SAS -205 / MIN +172 216.5 (O -108 / U -112)

The most significant matchup on the board features the Philadelphia 76ers as narrow 1.5-point favorites over the New York Knicks. The 76ers enter the contest monitoring the status of star center Joel Embiid, who is currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury. When available, Embiid has been highly productive, posting 25.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Philadelphia has also leaned heavily on Tyrese Maxey, who is matching Embiid’s scoring output with 25.2 points while adding 6.0 assists per game. The Knicks will counter with their own offensive engine, Jalen Brunson, who continues to drive the offense with an impressive 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this lucrative bonus for the upcoming Knicks vs. 76ers game is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Absolutely no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration.

To claim the offer, follow these instructions:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform. Make a Deposit: Fund the newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Wager a minimum of $5 on this game or any other eligible market. Because there is no odds limit for the first real-money wager, you have the flexibility to back a heavy favorite to improve your win probability. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial qualifying bet is graded as a win, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

All eligible users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement, provided their initial wager is a winner.