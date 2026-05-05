FanDuel Promo Code: Claim New Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The FanDuel promo code has been updated just in time for you to get in on the action for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 1 and more tonight. Bet just $5 on any market and get $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win. Click here to get in on this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: $150 Bonus Offer

Getting started with this welcome bonus requires minimal friction. Here is the structural overview of the current FanDuel offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 5th, 2026

This exclusive welcome offer acts as a low-risk, high-upside entry point strictly for new FanDuel customers navigating the NBA Postseason. To trigger the promotion, users must register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any market. If the ticket cashes, FanDuel credits the account with $150 in bonus bets.

From an analytical standpoint, the most advantageous element of this FanDuel promo is the absence of an odds requirement for your initial real-money wager. Bettors are not forced into high-variance longshots or tight point spreads to qualify. You can confidently place your initial $5 bet on a heavy moneyline favorite or a highly correlated player prop. By minimizing the risk of the qualifying bet, users can effectively secure the $150 bonus to utilize across the remaining NBA playoff schedule.

FanDuel NBA Playoff Odds Tonight

Evaluating the daily slate requires a close look at both the betting markets and the underlying efficiency metrics. Here are the current odds to help you strategically deploy your FanDuel promo tonight:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons DET -146 / CLE +124 DET -3.5 (-104) / CLE +3.5 (-118) 215.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -1000 / LAL +660 OKC -15.5 (-118) / LAL +15.5 (-104) 213.5 (O -114 / U -106)

When analyzing the metrics, backing the Detroit Pistons against the spread (-3.5) emerges as the most data-backed play. Detroit has demonstrated reliable efficiency on their home floor, posting a 7-4 record against the spread (ATS) over their last 11 home games. Conversely, the Cavaliers have struggled with consistency, managing a dismal 4-12-1 ATS record in their last 17 contests following a straight-up win. Bettors should also monitor Detroit’s injury report, specifically regarding shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who is listed as day-to-day with an adductor issue. If Huerter is limited or sidelined, Detroit will need to rely heavily on their underlying team efficiency—highlighted by an impressive +8.4 regular season team Net Rating—to suppress a potent Cleveland offense currently generating 111.9 points per game in the postseason.

Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this welcome bonus requires a straightforward operational process. Because the offer activates automatically without manually entering a promo code, new users can follow these step-by-step instructions ahead of tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons game:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook here by supplying the standard identity verification details required in your legal jurisdiction. Make a Deposit: Once the account is verified and active, execute a first-time deposit of at least $5 using an approved payment method. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and lock in a real-money wager of $5 or more on any available matchup.

Remember, there is no odds threshold on this initial bet. You retain full autonomy to back a massive favorite or target a specific matchup via a player prop.

If your qualifying bet settles as a win, FanDuel will award your account $150 in bonus bets. This credit will appear within 72 hours of the original ticket’s settlement, equipping you with additional capital to strategically wager on the remainder of the NBA postseason.