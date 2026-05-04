FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus For Sixers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new account using the FanDuel promo code offer, you will have an opportunity to lock in $250 in bonus bets. Place a $5 bet on a game like Sixers vs. Knicks and get your reward if your bet settles as a win. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets

Before placing your wager on tonight’s games, review the operational specifics of this welcome offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed May 4th, 2026

Available exclusively to new FanDuel customers, this promotion is a highly efficient vehicle for bankroll growth during the postseason. To qualify, you must register a new account, complete your first deposit, and place a $5 wager on the any market. If that initial bet grades as a win, FanDuel credits your account with $250 in bonus bets for future use.

The most significant advantage of this promotion is the total absence of minimum odds restrictions on the first real-money wager. By removing these limits, bettors gain complete flexibility to evaluate the board. Rather than being forced into high-variance, low-probability bets, you can strategically target heavy moneyline favorites to maximize your probability of unlocking the $250 bonus, or isolate a specific player prop if the underlying metrics highlight a strong edge.

FanDuel NBA Betting Markets Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -290 / PHI +235 NYK -7.5 (-110) / PHI +7.5 (-110) 213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -510 / MIN +390 SAS -11.5 (-110) / MIN +11.5 (-110) 218.5 (O -106 / U -114)

The most actionable matchup on tonight’s schedule features the New York Knicks defending their home floor as 7.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers, with the moneyline sitting at -290 in favor of New York.

The Knicks’ offensive efficiency is driven by Jalen Brunson, who is currently posting an elite 26.3 points and 6.2 assists per game in the postseason. He draws a matchup against a Sixers squad whose win probability correlates directly with the availability and usage rate of Joel Embiid. Despite carrying a probable designation due to a hip issue, Embiid’s production remains a dominant baseline metric; he is averaging 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists per game when active.

Both rosters feature top-tier offensive firepower, but factoring in Embiid’s day-to-day injury status, capitalizing on New York’s home-court advantage presents a statistically logical path for your initial qualifying wager.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Expanding Your Betting Card

While the NBA slate offers strong value, bettors can also look toward the ice to find an edge. The $5 qualifying wager required to unlock this FanDuel promo can just as easily be applied to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Upcoming pivotal matchups include the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Anaheim Ducks facing off against the Vegas Golden Knights. For bettors utilizing the lack of odds restrictions, identifying high probability moneyline favorites in these NHL matchups provides an alternative, statistically sound pathway to secure a win and trigger the $250 bonus payout.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer requires a simple, step-by-step execution. Best of all, no manual promo code is required to be entered during registration.

Follow this exact process to secure your bonus:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by providing the required identity verification information. You do not need to manually input a promo code at any point during this onboarding step. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified, fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any game. With no odds limit on this first real-money wager, you have the freedom to back a heavy favorite to minimize risk or take a chance on an underdog. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial bet grades as a winner, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

All users who place a successful qualifying wager will receive their $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. These bonus funds can then be strategically deployed to build your bankroll on future NBA matchups, NHL games, or other sporting events.