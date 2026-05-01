FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $250 Bonus For NBA, NHL Postseason Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the FanDuel promo code offer gives you a golden opportunity to get $250 in bonus bets for tonight’s NBA and NHL games. Wager just $5 on any game and get the bonuses if your initial wager wins. Click here to get started.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus

Before finalizing your wagers for tonight’s slate, you can review the technical parameters of the sign-up bonus below. This overview breaks down the current welcome offer for new users looking to maximize their initial return on investment.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed May 1, 2026

This specific FanDuel promotion is constructed for new customers seeking to capitalize on the postseason. By registering and staking just $5 on a qualifying matchup like tonight’s Pistons vs. Magic game, new users can yield an additional $250 in bonus bets, provided their initial wager wins.

From an analytical standpoint, the most advantageous component of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit on your first real-money bet. Rather than being forced into a high-variance underdog play, savvy bettors can strategically target a heavy moneyline favorite without sacrificing the $250 bonus return. You have the total freedom to navigate the board and find the most statistically sound opportunity for your qualifying ticket.

FanDuel NBA Odds Tonight

Evaluating the board is the first step to making an informed wager. Here is a look at the betting odds:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -3.5 (-114) / ORL +3.5 (-106) DET -168 / ORL +142 209.5 (O -114 / U -106) Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +3.5 (-104) / HOU -3.5 (-118) LAL +146 / HOU -174 205.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Tonight’s Marquee Matchup: Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic The focal point of tonight’s slate features the Detroit Pistons hitting the road to face the Orlando Magic.

Detroit is currently favored due to the elite offensive production of Cade Cunningham. The guard is operating as a high-usage offensive engine, averaging a remarkable 32.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.8 rebounds across 40.3 minutes per game in the series. Orlando runs its system through Paolo Banchero, who provides a highly balanced output of 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. However, the data suggests the Magic’s rotation will be severely tested due to key injuries; forward Franz Wagner is out with a calf injury, and defensive asset Jonathan Isaac is listed as doubtful with a knee issue.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA postseason offers significant betting value, data-driven bettors can also look toward the ice to find an edge. Be sure to check the sportsbook for the latest NHL odds and available matchups.

Lightning @ Canadiens

Sabres @ Bruins

Golden Knights @ Mammoth

FanDuel Promo Code: $250 Welcome Bonus

Securing this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action is a logical, step-by-step process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to initiate the offer. Follow these instructions to activate your new account:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel account by following the standard registration prompts here and verifying your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA or NHL postseason markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Because there is absolutely no odds limit, bettors can comfortably back a heavy favorite to maximize their win probability. Collect Your Bonus: If your initial $5 ticket is graded as a win, you will be awarded $250 in bonus bets.

All users who successfully complete these steps and win their qualifying wager will see their $250 in bonus bets credited to their account within 72 hours of the bet settlement.