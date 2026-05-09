FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Thunder vs. Lakers, NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re gearing up for a heavyweight NBA showdown tonight at Crypto.com Arena, and if you’re looking to get a piece of the action, desperation figures to kick in for anyone missing out on the latest FanDuel promo code. You don’t need to enter a code, as the links below trigger the offer.







This exclusive introductory offer lets first-time players bet just $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if that initial wager wins. Designed strictly for new users, it’s the perfect way to rev up your bankroll ahead of the next NBA tip-off. You can deploy it right now on today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder clash, or any other game on the hardwood this week.

FanDuel Promo Code Thunder vs. Lakers

Listen up: to capitalize on this lucrative offer, you’ve got to be a brand-new FanDuel customer. If you fit the bill, register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 real-money wager on the Lakers vs. Thunder—or any other squad lacing them up. If your team wins, FanDuel will automatically flood your account with $150 in bonus bets to use on future action.

The best part? There is absolutely zero odds limit for your first real-money wager. That means we’re not forced into a sweaty underdog play. We can back a heavy moneyline favorite, slam the door on the risk, and maximize our chances of securing that $150 bonus. Whether you ride with OKC, LA, or another rebound-minded squad, this offer provides incredible flexibility to build your war chest during the NBA playoffs.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Let’s break down the ticket. If you’re laying down a $5 bet tonight, here’s exactly what you stand to win based on the current FanDuel odds:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the heavy-favorite Thunder (-375) yields a mere $1.33 in profit. Taking a wild swing on the underdog Lakers (+300) would return a $15.00 profit.

A $5 bet on the heavy-favorite Thunder (-375) yields a mere $1.33 in profit. Taking a wild swing on the underdog Lakers (+300) would return a $15.00 profit. Against the Spread: A $5 wager on Oklahoma City to cover the spread at -8.5 (-112) wins $4.46 in profit, while backing Los Angeles at +8.5 (-108) nets $4.63.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Welcome Offer

Securing this bonus ahead of tip-off is a breeze. Because no promo code is needed, you can unlock your shot at the welcome bonus by executing these simple steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new, first-time account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Rev up your new account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on the Lakers vs. Thunder matchup or any other available market. Remember, there’s zero odds limit on your first real-money wager, giving you the green light to pick a heavy moneyline favorite to lock up a win. Collect Your Bonus: Kick back and watch the drama unfold. If your initial $5 bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

All successful new users will automatically see their $150 in Bonus Bets hit their account within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement.