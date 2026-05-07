FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the FanDuel promo code, you will have a chance to win $150 in bonus bets when you place a $5 game on any game. If that wager settles as a win, you will unlock the bonus reward. Click here to sign up before games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code For $150 Betting Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 7

New FanDuel customers looking to capitalize on the current sports schedule can take advantage of a highly lucrative sign-up offer. By creating an account, depositing funds, and placing a $5 wager, you can secure $150 in bonus bets—provided your initial bet is a winner. This gives you maximum flexibility to approach the slate, whether you want to back the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road or explore other eligible markets.

From an analytical perspective, the best part of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. This means you can target a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your probability of winning the $150 bonus, or you can swing for a larger underdog payout if your models suggest an upset. As long as you are a new FanDuel customer and your qualifying $5 bet grades as a win, the $150 bonus will be credited to your account to use on future matchups.

FanDuel NBA Odds Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons DET -162 / CLE +136 DET -3.5 (-108) / CLE +3.5 (-112) 215.5 (O -112 / U -108) Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -950 / LAL +640 OKC -15.5 (-106) / LAL +15.5 (-114) 210.5 (O -114 / U -106)

Tonight’s slate offers compelling data points, primarily focusing on the Eastern Conference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons. Oddsmakers have positioned the Pistons as 3.5-point home favorites, with the game total set at 215.5.

If you are considering using your promo on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game, here is a quick breakdown of the potential payouts and expected returns for a $5 bet:

Moneyline:

A $5 wager on the favored Pistons (-162) carries a higher implied probability of success and would net you a profit of $3.70, while acting as a sensible trigger for the $150 bonus.

A $5 wager on the underdog Cavaliers (+136) offers a larger direct return, paying out $6.80 in profit if Cleveland secures the road victory.

Spread:

A $5 bet on Detroit to cover the -3.5 spread at -108 odds would win you $4.63.

A $5 bet on Cleveland to keep the game within a field goal (+3.5 at -112 odds) would return $4.46 in profit.

Exploring Additional Markets: NHL + MLB

If the NBA hardwood doesn’t align with your betting strategy tonight, FanDuel’s welcome offer provides complete cross-sport utility. You can apply your qualifying $5 wager to the ice, targeting tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff clash between the Hurricanes vs. Flyers. Alternatively, bettors can look to the diamond and analyze today’s MLB games. Because there are no odds restrictions, identifying a heavy favorite in either the NHL or MLB slate remains a perfectly viable, data-backed strategy to safely unlock your bonus bets.

Redeem Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action is a straightforward, logical process. The barrier to entry is low, and there is no special promo code required to unlock this offer.

Follow these exact steps to get started and claim your chance at $150 in bonus bets:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook here by providing the necessary identity verification details. This offer is exclusively available to new users. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, fund your wallet with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to your preferred market—whether that is the Cavaliers vs. Pistons, the Lakers vs. Thunder, the Hurricanes vs. Flyers, or today’s MLB slate—and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Leverage the Unrestricted Odds: Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. You have the freedom to back a heavy statistical favorite to protect your bonus equity or target a high-yield underdog. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial $5 bet is graded as a winner, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. These bonus funds will be awarded within 72 hours of your winning bet’s settlement.

With a low initial investment and no odds restrictions, this promotion acts as an optimal bankroll builder. Simply register, deposit, and place a winning $5 bet to secure your $150 advantage.