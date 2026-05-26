Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $200 FanCash Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5

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Dive into a fantastic Game 5 matchup between the Spurs and Thunder tonight by redeeming Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. All new users who sign up will be able to win $200 in FanCash by placing a $20 bet on this game tonight.



The series is tied up at 2-2, and now heads back to Oklahoma City for a pivotal Game 5. Going up 3-2 in the series does not guarantee a series victory, of course, but it helps immensely to only need to win one of the last two games as opposed to two straight. The Thunder are looking to bounce-back after dropping Game 4 while only scoring 82 points- their lowest output of the season. The Spurs, meanwhile, have already proven they can win in Oklahoma City after taking Game 1 of the series. It should be electric, and Fanatics Sportsbook is your place to go to dive into this game and more.

Set up a new account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and use a $20 bet to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for $200 NBA, Spurs-Thunder Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 26th, 2026

New players who take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo can secure $200 in FanCash with one bet. Set up a new account, make a cash deposit and place a $20 bet on Thunder-Spurs or any other game this week, which is all it takes to secure this offer.

From there, this FanCash can be used on straight bets, parlays or SGPs for Game 5 tonight.

Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 26, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook.

When we dig into the underlying metrics, it makes sense why this series is deadlocked. Through the first four games of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs are averaging 111.50 points per game, narrowly edging out the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 110.50 points per game.

Zooming out to the entire postseason, both squads have been analytical darlings. San Antonio boasts a league-leading +12.6 Net Rating alongside an elite 101.0 Defensive Rating. The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t far behind, carrying a +10.8 Net Rating and a stout 106.8 Defensive Rating.

Both teams are also dealing with key injuries, with the Spurs guards De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper both banged up, while the Thunder are without Ajay Mitchell and list Jalen Williams as questionable.

How to Redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Fanatics Sportsbook. Set up a new account by following these step-by-step instructions: