ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Gets $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the NBA Postseason action heats up with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Detroit Pistons, there is no better time for new theScore Bet customers to elevate the stakes by utilizing the latest theScore Bet promo code. It is important to note that while ESPN BET is no longer in operation, the ESPN BET promo code WTOP still actively gets new users the welcome bonus directly on theScore Bet app.







By signing up ahead of today’s critical Eastern Conference matchup—or any other NBA playoff game this week—eligible users can claim a highly lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset. This exciting welcome offer allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether you are placing your first wager on the Cavaliers-Pistons showdown or targeting another high-stakes NBA game, this offer provides the ultimate flexibility to get started on the right foot.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states receive a highly flexible $1,000 Bet Reset. With this promotion, users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game without needing to opt in. If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

While a $1,000 wager is required to maximize the offer’s total value, users can bet any smaller amount they are comfortable with and still receive a full refund in bonus bets if the wager falls short. The refund is distributed as five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of the eligible wager’s value. These bonus bets will be applied to the user’s account within 72 hours of the losing bet settling and must be utilized within seven days of being received.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Before placing your first wager with theScore Bet, review the latest odds for the pivotal matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers -152 / Detroit Pistons +140

Cleveland Cavaliers -152 / Detroit Pistons +140 Point Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5 (-106) / Detroit Pistons +3.5 (-106)

Cleveland Cavaliers -3.5 (-106) / Detroit Pistons +3.5 (-106) Total: 212.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

For users looking to maximize the $1,000 first-bet reset offer, a successful $1,000 wager on Cleveland’s moneyline would profit $657.89. A $1,000 bet on Detroit’s moneyline would bring in a substantial $1,400 profit, while risking $1,000 on either side of the spread would net $943.40 in winnings.

How to Activate the theScore Bet Promo Code

Whether you are placing your first wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Detroit Pistons, activating your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Remember, the legacy ESPN BET promo code WTOP is what unlocks this offer on theScore Bet app. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus:

Download the App: Start by downloading theScore Bet application to your compatible mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Regardless of which specific state offer you are claiming, you must enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure eligibility for the bonus.

After completing the sign-up process and applying the promo code, the final activation steps depend on your geographic location: