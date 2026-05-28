ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile with the ESPN BET promo code WTOP and get a $1,000 no-sweat offer to use within the rebranded theScore Bet app. A losing wager on games like Thunder vs. Spurs will trigger a bonus refund to your account. Click here to get started.









ESPN BET Promo Code Overview

Before the Thunder and Spurs tip off at Frost Bank Center, here are the essential parameters of this exclusive welcome offer:

ESPN BET promo code (with theScore Bet): WTOP

New user offer: $1,000 first bet reset

Information Verified: May 28 by WTOP

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers, this welcome offer acts as a massive safety net for your first wager. To extract value from the promotion, simply place a first cash wager on any available market. If your initial wager loses, the platform will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. No opt-in is required.

While maximizing the expected value of the offer requires a $1,000 first bet, you are entirely free to wager a smaller amount that fits your strict bankroll management rules. If a lesser wager loses, you will still receive 100% of that exact amount back. From an operational standpoint, a losing wager does not yield a single lump sum. Instead, your refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible losing wager. These funds are automatically credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and must be put into play within seven days of receipt to prevent expiration.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 Odds

If you are ready to deploy your $1,000 Bet Reset, this upcoming matchup provides an excellent high-leverage environment. Here are the current betting lines for the game:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (+130) / San Antonio Spurs (-150)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+130) / San Antonio Spurs (-150) Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder +3.5 (-115) / San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (-105)

Oklahoma City Thunder +3.5 (-115) / San Antonio Spurs -3.5 (-105) Total: 219.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

When analyzing the underlying metrics to determine a pre-game edge, the data points to a remarkably even contest. The Thunder hold a slight offensive advantage, averaging 118.4 points per game with an elite 118.1 offensive rating and a 60.1% true shooting percentage (a metric that accurately calculates scoring efficiency by combining 2-point, 3-point, and free-throw shooting). The Spurs follow closely behind, posting 115.4 points per game on a 113.2 offensive rating and a 58.6% true shooting percentage.

Both teams display staggering overall efficiency; Oklahoma City owns a +11.2 net rating, while San Antonio sits at +10.8. With both squads operating at peak statistical levels, bettors should anticipate a highly contested possession-by-possession battle.

Diversifying Your Bankroll: Today’s MLB Slate

If the NBA hardwood does not align with your strategies, the current Major League Baseball slate provides alternative markets for your first wager. Bettors looking for data-driven angles on the diamond can also utilize the $1,000 Bet Reset on any of today’s premier matchups, including:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

Whether you are targeting an MLB moneyline favorite or a starting pitcher’s strikeout prop, the fundamental mechanics of the ESPN BET promo code remain identical across all available sporting events.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Activate $1,000 theScore Bet Offer

Getting started before the Thunder and Spurs tip off is a streamlined process. To ensure you successfully lock in your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these precise activation steps:

Register Your Account: Click here and follow the prompts to create and register a new account. You must provide standard verification data, including your legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is critical to enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP when prompted. This string guarantees your account is accurately coded for the welcome offer with theScore Bet. Place Your First Bet: After completing identity verification and initiating an initial deposit, place a real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any available market.

Whether you decide to back the Thunder on the road, the Spurs at home, or explore MLB divisional clashes, your first cash wager will be fully protected up to $1,000.