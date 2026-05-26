ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, you will have a $1,000 bet reset offer to put to use within theScore Bet app. Click here to register and lock in your wager for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 and more.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP For $1,000 theScore Bet Offer

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions $1,000 21+ and Present in Participating States.Reset Promotion Verified May 26th, 2026

New theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting jurisdictions can claim this premium welcome offer without the need to manually opt in. By placing a first cash wager on any available market, users will get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if the bet loses. You are not required to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. You can choose to bet a smaller amount and still receive exactly 100% of your initial stake back in bonus bets if your prediction does not pan out.

If your first wager settles as a loss, your account will be credited within 72 hours. Rather than issuing a single lump sum, the platform strategically divides the refund into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Once these bonus bets hit your account, you will have seven days to use them on other betting markets before they expire.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 Markets

Before deploying your $1,000 Bet Reset, it is essential to establish the baseline market prices. Here are the primary betting markets for the upcoming clash at Paycom Center:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-165) | San Antonio Spurs (+140)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-165) | San Antonio Spurs (+140) Point Spread: Thunder -4.5 (-110) | Spurs +4.5 (-110)

Thunder -4.5 (-110) | Spurs +4.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 216.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Understanding potential payouts is critical when deciding how to allocate your first bet on the moneyline. A $100 wager on the underdog San Antonio Spurs (+140) would yield a $140 profit if they secure the road victory, resulting in a total payout of $240. Conversely, a $100 bet on the favored Oklahoma City Thunder (-165) would return approximately $60.61 in profit for a total payout of $160.61.

A dive into the underlying metrics from this series reveals two heavily competitive rosters. The Thunder hold a slight offensive edge, averaging 117.7 points per game backed by an elite 117.6 offensive rating. They shoot an efficient 48% from the floor and 37.2% from three-point range. The Spurs are right behind them, posting 115.5 points per game (113.6 offensive rating) with a 47.4% field goal percentage.

However, San Antonio carries a statistical advantage in overall efficiency and rebounding. The Spurs hold a +12.6 net rating and a 53.1% total rebound percentage (TRB%), compared to Oklahoma City’s +10.8 net rating and 49.8% TRB%. Bettors must weigh whether Oklahoma City’s shooting efficiency at home will neutralize San Antonio’s ability to control the glass and generate extra possessions.

Today’s MLB Slate

If the NBA lines do not fit your strategies, your $1,000 Bet Reset can be applied to any other active market on the platform, including today’s Major League Baseball action. Key MLB matchups on the board include:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Activate ESPN BET Promo Code With theScore Bet

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward, step-by-step process.

Click here to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Crucially, during this registration phase, enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to properly link the welcome offer to your new profile.

Following the app download, account registration, and the entry of promo code WTOP, you are ready to participate. Simply make your initial deposit and place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any market available. Whether you back the Thunder or the Spurs in the NBA playoffs, or pivot to the MLB slate, your initial qualifying bet will be fully covered by the $1,000 Bet Reset.