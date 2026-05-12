ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Claims $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Wolves-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile within theScore Bet app using the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to get ready for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs playoff clash tonight with a $1,000 bet reset. ESPN BET is rebranded to theScore Bet, but you can still capitalize on the welcome offer here.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset

ESPN BET Promo Code (With theScore Bet) WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed May 12th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers across all legal sports betting jurisdictions, this promotion provides a highly flexible $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial bet loses, the sportsbook refunds 100% of your wager—up to a maximum of $1,000—in bonus bets.

From an analytical perspective, this allows bettors to take a calculated risk without immediate downside exposure. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can wager any amount up to that cap and still qualify for a full refund in bonus bets if your wager is unsuccessful. If your first bet settles as a loss, the bonus will be credited to your account within 72 hours. This refund is distributed systematically as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

ESPN BET Promo Code For Wolves-Spurs With theScore Bet

Whether you are targeting a heavy favorite or hunting for underdog value, tonight’s Western Conference matchup provides plenty of betting angles. Here are the current lines for the game:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-425) | Minnesota Timberwolves (+320)

San Antonio Spurs (-425) | Minnesota Timberwolves (+320) Point Spread: San Antonio Spurs -9.5 (-115) | Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5 (-105)

San Antonio Spurs -9.5 (-115) | Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5 (-105) Total (Over/Under): 218.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

If you use your promo to place a standard $10 wager on the heavily favored Spurs’ moneyline, a winning ticket returns your $10 stake plus roughly $2.35 in profit. Conversely, backing the underdog Timberwolves on the moneyline (+325) with $10 yields a much higher $32 profit. If you prefer betting the point spread, a $10 bet on San Antonio to cover -9.5 pays out $8.70 in profit, while taking Minnesota to cover +9.5 nets $9.52.

For users maximizing the $1,000 Bet Reset, the payouts scale significantly. A $1,000 wager on the Spurs’ moneyline secures roughly $235.29 in profit on an outright win. A $1,000 bet on Minnesota’s moneyline would pay out an astronomical $3,200 in profit. On the spread, a full $1,000 bet on the Spurs (-9.5) nets $869.57, while a $1,000 wager on the Timberwolves (+9.5) brings back $952.38.

Looking at the team statistics, San Antonio is the clear mathematical favorite. The Spurs boast a Net Rating of 8.4, starkly contrasting the Timberwolves’ Net Rating of 3.1. Offensively, San Antonio generates 113.4 points per playoff game while shooting a highly efficient 47.8% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc. Minnesota trails in these critical categories, averaging 109.3 points per game with shooting splits of 44.9% from the floor and 34.2% from three-point range. While the Timberwolves hold a slight advantage on the glass—securing 53.0% of available rebounds compared to San Antonio’s 51.1% in these playoffs—the Spurs’ overall offensive efficiency makes them the statistically safer bet tonight.

More Options: Today’s MLB Matchups

The $1,000 Bet Reset is not restricted to NBA playoff action. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can apply the ESPN BET promo code to today’s Major League Baseball slate. Key matchups on the diamond include:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves

Leveraging the welcome offer on these MLB games provides additional avenues to find value across the daily sports betting markets.

Activate ESPN Bet Promo Code With theScore Bet

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the game is a straightforward, logical process. Follow the steps below to successfully activate your $1,000 Bet Reset: