ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Cavs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As you might know, ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, and with that transition comes a golden opportunity. By using the ESPN BET promo code WTOP when signing up here (which now unlocks theScore Bet promo code), new customers can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA games.

We are talking about a highly lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset. This safety net allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Available to users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates, there is truly nothing better than having a backup plan when handicapping today’s pivotal Knicks-Cavaliers matchup.

Details for the ESPN BET Promo Code

Promo offer: New theScore Bet customers can get a $1,000 Bet Reset.

New theScore Bet customers can get a $1,000 Bet Reset. How it works: Place your first cash wager, and if it loses, receive 100% back in bonus bets up to $1,000.

Place your first cash wager, and if it loses, receive 100% back in bonus bets up to $1,000. Promo code: Enter WTOP during registration to activate the offer.

Enter during registration to activate the offer. Minimum first wager: $10.

$10. Bonus format: Refund is issued as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the eligible lost stake.

Refund is issued as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the eligible lost stake. Expiration: Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.

Exclusively available to new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the operator is live, this welcome offer is designed to give us some serious peace of mind. Simply place your first cash wager on any available game or market—like our highly anticipated showdown between the Knicks and Cavaliers—and if your bet loses, you get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

While a $1,000 first wager extracts the absolute maximum value from the promotion, you can choose to bet whatever amount you are comfortable with (under $1,000) and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if that initial ticket does not cash.

Betting Lines for Game 4 in Cleveland

Before we fire off our first wager, let’s take a look at the morning line for this pivotal matchup:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -142 / Cleveland Cavaliers +119

New York Knicks -142 / Cleveland Cavaliers +119 Spread: New York Knicks -2.5 (-114) / Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 (-106)

New York Knicks -2.5 (-114) / Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 (-106) Total: Over 218.5 (-110) / Under 218.5 (-110)

If you decide to keep it simple and play the moneyline, a $100 bet on the favored New York Knicks at -142 yields a profit of $70.42. Conversely, taking a chance on the home underdog and backing the Cleveland Cavaliers at +119 nets a solid $119.00 profit on a successful $100 bet. Remember, with the $1,000 Bet Reset, we have the comfort of knowing that if this initial wager loses, we will receive 100% of it back in bonus bets.

If you’re like me and prefer targeting individual performances over game outcomes, the player prop market is loaded with intriguing options. Using your $1,000 Bet Reset as a safety net, keying in on player props—such as points, assists, rebounds, or 3-pointers made—is a highly engaging way to chase a bigger payout.

Player Points (O/U) Assists (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) 3-Pointers Made (O/U) Jalen Brunson O 25.5 (-117) / U 25.5 (-113) O 6.5 (-136) / U 6.5 (+103) O 3.5 (-175) / U 3.5 (+130) O 2.5 (-105) / U 2.5 (-126) Donovan Mitchell O 26.5 (-115) / U 26.5 (-116) O 4.5 (-160) / U 4.5 (+120) O 4.5 (-111) / U 4.5 (-119) O 2.5 (+133) / U 2.5 (-177) Karl-Anthony Towns O 16.5 (-123) / U 16.5 (-106) O 4.5 (-159) / U 4.5 (+118) O 11.5 (-132) / U 11.5 (-101) O 1.5 (+133) / U 1.5 (-178) Evan Mobley O 15.5 (-111) / U 15.5 (-118) O 3.5 (-105) / U 3.5 (-125) O 8.5 (+102) / U 8.5 (-135) O 1.5 (+116) / U 1.5 (-155) Josh Hart O 12.5 (-119) / U 12.5 (-110) O 4.5 (-109) / U 4.5 (-122) O 6.5 (+110) / U 6.5 (-144) O 1.5 (-167) / U 1.5 (+125) James Harden O 18.5 (-103) / U 18.5 (-130) O 5.5 (+113) / U 5.5 (-149) O 4.5 (-126) / U 4.5 (-105) O 2.5 (+117) / U 2.5 (-155)

Signing Up with the ESPN BET Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches with us for the upcoming New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup? Getting started is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to unlock your welcome bonus. Place Your First Wager: Following your download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

By completing these steps, your first bet is fully backed by the $1,000 Bet Reset. If our initial strategy doesn’t pan out as expected, we are safely refunded 100% of the stake in bonus bets, keeping us right in the game.

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