Dynamo defender Diadie Samassekou taken off field in ambulance with apparent head injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Dynamo defender Diadie Samassekou was taken off the field by ambulance after suffering an apparent head…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Dynamo defender Diadie Samassekou was taken off the field by ambulance after suffering an apparent head injury against Vancouver on Saturday night.

The Dynamo said Samassekou was alert and taken to a hospital.

Samassekou was injured while contesting a ball inside the penalty box and lay unconscious on the field as medical personnel ran out. Two of Samassekou’s teammates helped carry the stretcher onto the field.

The 30-year-old from Mali is in his second season with the Dynamo after beginning his career in Europe. He also has been a member of the Mali national team.

Houston won 1-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.