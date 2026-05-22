Dodgers’ Max Muncy leaves game in 8th inning after getting hit by a pitch

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles’ Max Muncy left the Dodgers’ game with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night after a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles’ Max Muncy left the Dodgers’ game with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night after a pitch hit him around his right wrist in the eighth inning.

Muncy crouched downward and grimaced in pain as soon as the 1-2 pitch from Aaron Ashby hit him. After Muncy walked slowly to first base, he headed to the bench as Santiago Espinal pinch-ran for him. The Dodgers trailed 5-1 at the time of Muncy’s departure.

Muncy was 0 for 3 before getting hit by a pitch. He is batting .258 with 12 homers and 19 RBIs this season.

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