Jenny Shin leads the Women’s Scottish Open by 5 strokes after two rounds

TROON, Scotland (AP) — South Korea’s Jenny Shin led the Women’s Scottish Open by five strokes after two rounds at…

TROON, Scotland (AP) — South Korea’s Jenny Shin led the Women’s Scottish Open by five strokes after two rounds at Dundonald Links on Friday.

Shin started the second round with a bogey and shrugged it off with six birdies, including on her final hole, for a 5-under 67. She’s at 11 under overall.

“Tried really hard not to make any three-putts,” Shin said.

Shin was co-leader with American Lauren Coughlin on 6 under after day one of the tournament co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. But Coughlin, who won the Aramco Championship in April and the Scottish Open in 2024, hit 2 over on Friday and dropped to 4 under and a tie for fourth with Japan’s Erika Hara.

The closest to Shin was German golfer Esther Henseleit, who carded 4-under 68 with two birdies and an eagle.

South Korea’s A Lim Kim remained at 5 under and in third place after an even par round with two birdies and two bogeys.

Asked about her earmuffs, Kim said, “They keep my ears warm and my confidence is higher.”

World No. 1 Nelly Korda was at 4 over, two above the cut line, after finishing her round of 76 with four straight bogeys.

Defending champion Lottie Woad was in a tie for 11th at par after a 2-under 70.

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