Dodgers host the Phillies on 5-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (29-27, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Philadelphia Phillies (29-27, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-0, 1.67 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (6-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -119, Phillies -100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Los Angeles is 36-20 overall and 18-10 in home games. The Dodgers have hit 76 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 29-27 record overall and a 15-11 record on the road. The Phillies have hit 68 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs while slugging .548. Shohei Ohtani is 13 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .238 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 9 for 32 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .190 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (hamstring), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (finger), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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