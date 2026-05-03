Dodgers aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-13, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-13, third in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-13, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-13, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (4-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dustin May (3-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -149, Cardinals +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to stop their four-game skid with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 9-8 at home and 20-13 overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .408.

Los Angeles is 8-7 in road games and 20-13 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .349 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 10 home runs, 12 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .315 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 12 for 40 with two doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with nine home runs while slugging .598. Freddie Freeman is 9 for 41 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.