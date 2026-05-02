Dillon Dingler’s 3-run homer, Keider Montero’s efficient start help Tigers beat Rangers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a three-run homer, Keider Montero pitched into the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers…

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler hit a three-run homer, Keider Montero pitched into the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Dingler’s sixth longball of the season was a 443-foot shot to left in the first inning off Kumar Rocker (1-2). Kevin McGonigle and Gleyber Torres each had RBI singles in the second for the Tigers.

Montero (2-2) worked 6 2/3 innings and needed just 85 pitches in his longest start this season. He allowed Jake Burger’s homer in the fourth among five hits, walked two and struck out two.

Drew Anderson got the final seven outs.

Rocker was done after two innings, allowing five runs on six hits and throwing 43 pitches in his shortest outing of 2026.

Wenceel Pérez and McGonigle stole bases against Rocker in the second. Pérez swiped another bag in the eighth as the Tigers stole four bases in a game for the first time since May 28, 2023.

Up next

RHP Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17 ERA) takes the mound for the Rangers in Sunday night’s rubber game. The Tigers had not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.