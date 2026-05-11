Devils GM Sunny Mehta makes first front-office hire with Braden Birch as an assistant

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have hired Braden Birch as an assistant general manager, the first front-office…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have hired Braden Birch as an assistant general manager, the first front-office addition by Sunny Mehta since taking over as the team’s head of hockey operations.

Mehta, who was named GM last month, announced the hire Monday. He and Birch worked together with the Florida Panthers and were part of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2024 and ’25.

“His blend of on-ice experience, management background, and intellect will serve him well in his new role,” Mehta said. “Braden will work to bolster all areas of our operation, and I look forward to him joining our existing front office, where his personality and work ethic will fit in excellently.”

The Devils, as expected, did not renew the contracts of executives Dan MacKinnon and Chuck Fletcher as Mehta remakes the organization. They had reported to longtime GM Tom Fitzgerald, who parted ways with the Devils in early April.

Birch spent more than a decade with the Panthers, much of it as director of hockey operations and most recently overseeing salary cap management.

“I am really excited to take this next step in my professional career,” said Birch, who turns 37 just before the NHL season begins in late September. “I want to thank Bill Zito, the Viola family, and the entire Florida Panthers organization for 12 amazing years, and the ability to help a front office achieve the ultimate goal of Stanley Cup championships.

“I also greatly appreciate them giving me the opportunity to grow my professional career in New Jersey. I look forward to working with Sunny and his group on returning the Devils to the levels of success that we believe they can achieve.”

Zito called Birch a great person who will be missed by the Panthers and wished him the best.

“When you have success like we had the past few seasons, individuals are going to get opportunities to advance and it’s only a good thing for everyone,” Zito said.

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