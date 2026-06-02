Hamlin trims Reddick’s lead in Cup Series standings with thrilling recovery at Nashville

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
FireKeepers Casino 400
Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.
Track: Michigan International Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5 p.m., qualifying, 6:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO).
Last year: Denny Hamlin secured the victory after holding off William Byron and finishing 1.099 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher in a strong fuel-saving run to the finish.
Last race: Despite being penalized for jumping the start, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin recovered to lead a race-best 57 laps while edging his teammates in a dramatic three-wide finish for the win.
Next race: June 14, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Last race: Justin Allgaier passed rookie Brent Crews with 20 laps remaining at Nashville Superspeedway to claim his 32nd career victory and fourth win of the season.
Next race: June 13, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Michigan
Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.
Track: Michigan International Speedway.
Race distance: 125 laps, 250 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 10:35 a.m., race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Stewart Friesen ended a 72-race winless drought by winning at Michigan and holding off Grant Enfinger by 0.111 seconds after three overtime restarts.
Last race: Layne Riggs made a last-lap pass on Rajah Caruth to capture the Nashville race for his second straight victory and eighth career series triumph.
Next race: June 19, San Diego.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco
Site: Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Track: Circuit de Monaco.
Race Distance: 78 laps, 260 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).
Last year: Lando Norris captured his first Monaco Grand Prix victory after converting from the pole and fending off Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri for his second win of the season.
Last race: Kimi Antonelli continued his dominant stretch with a fourth straight victory, outlasting teammate George Russell in Canada before Russell’s race ended early because of a power unit issue on Lap 30.
Next race: June 14, Barcelona, Spain.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Site: Madison, Illinois.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.
Race distance: 260 laps, 325 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m., high line practice, 8 p.m., final practice, 9 p.m.; Sunday, race 9 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Kyle Kirkwood captured the win for his first oval victory, finishing 0.5398 seconds ahead of Pato O’Ward.
Last race: Alex Palou overcame a chaotic, strategy-filled race to win the Detroit Grand Prix for his fourth IndyCar victory in eight races this season.
Next race: June 21, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto
Site: Epping, New Hampshire.
Track: New England Dragway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., qualifying, 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).
Next race: June 14, Bristol, Tennessee.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS PURE MICHIGAN SHOWDOWN
WORLD OF OUTLAWS CHEESE TOWN SHOWDOWN
WORLD OF OUTLAWS TED JOHNSON MEMORIAL RACE
Next race: June 12 – 13.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
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