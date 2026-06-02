Hamlin trims Reddick’s lead in Cup Series standings with thrilling recovery at Nashville

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES FireKeepers Casino 400 Site: Brooklyn, Michigan. Track: Michigan International Speedway. Race distance: 200 laps,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FireKeepers Casino 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5 p.m., qualifying, 6:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO).

Last year: Denny Hamlin secured the victory after holding off William Byron and finishing 1.099 seconds ahead of Chris Buescher in a strong fuel-saving run to the finish.

Last race: Despite being penalized for jumping the start, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin recovered to lead a race-best 57 laps while edging his teammates in a dramatic three-wide finish for the win.

Next race: June 14, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Last race: Justin Allgaier passed rookie Brent Crews with 20 laps remaining at Nashville Superspeedway to claim his 32nd career victory and fourth win of the season.

Next race: June 13, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Michigan

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan.

Track: Michigan International Speedway.

Race distance: 125 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 10:35 a.m., race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Stewart Friesen ended a 72-race winless drought by winning at Michigan and holding off Grant Enfinger by 0.111 seconds after three overtime restarts.

Last race: Layne Riggs made a last-lap pass on Rajah Caruth to capture the Nashville race for his second straight victory and eighth career series triumph.

Next race: June 19, San Diego.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco

Site: Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Track: Circuit de Monaco.

Race Distance: 78 laps, 260 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Lando Norris captured his first Monaco Grand Prix victory after converting from the pole and fending off Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri for his second win of the season.

Last race: Kimi Antonelli continued his dominant stretch with a fourth straight victory, outlasting teammate George Russell in Canada before Russell’s race ended early because of a power unit issue on Lap 30.

Next race: June 14, Barcelona, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 325 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 4:30 p.m., high line practice, 8 p.m., final practice, 9 p.m.; Sunday, race 9 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Kyle Kirkwood captured the win for his first oval victory, finishing 0.5398 seconds ahead of Pato O’Ward.

Last race: Alex Palou overcame a chaotic, strategy-filled race to win the Detroit Grand Prix for his fourth IndyCar victory in eight races this season.

Next race: June 21, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA New England Nationals presented by bproauto

Site: Epping, New Hampshire.

Track: New England Dragway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., qualifying, 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Next race: June 14, Bristol, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS PURE MICHIGAN SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS CHEESE TOWN SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS TED JOHNSON MEMORIAL RACE

Next race: June 12 – 13.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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