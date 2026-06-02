Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski wins the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman, the league announced Tuesday.

Werenski was second in points at the position with 81 on 22 goals and 59 assists. It’s the first time he has won the award in his career.

The 28-year-old was first on 113 ballots in voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Colorado’s Cale Makar was second, Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin third and Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard fourth.

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