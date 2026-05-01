David Stearns says Mets plan to keep Carlos Mendoza as manager despite 10-21 start

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Despite a 10-21 start and a recent 12-game losing streak, the New York Mets are expected…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Despite a 10-21 start and a recent 12-game losing streak, the New York Mets are expected to keep Carlos Mendoza as manager, according to president of baseball operations David Stearns.

The Mets snapped their franchise-worst 12-game losing streak on April 22 with a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. They’ve since lost five of the last six, including a sweep from the Rockies. New York’s 10-21 record is the worst in baseball.

“We know our record is not what we want, and we know we are capable of more,” Stearns told to MLB.com on Friday. “We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change.”

Mendoza confirmed the conversation with Stearns before Friday’s opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I talked to David this morning,” Mendoza said. “We got on the phone and we talked, and yes, that’s about it. Obviously, I’m not going to get into the details of the conversation, but it was this morning that I spoke with him.”

The Mets are last in the National League East, two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who parted ways with manager Rob Thomson on Tuesday morning. The Phillies have since won three straight under interim manager Don Mattingly.

“I understand the situation. We all understand the situation,” Mendoza said. “It’s good to have that conversation with (Stearns), but at the end of the day, we have a job and we have a responsibility. Since Day 1, since I’ve been in this job, I feel the support from (owners) Steve and Alex (Cohen), and David. I love working for them.

“We have a really good working relationship here. But it’s about the results on the field as well. Steve is not happy. Alex is not happy. David is not happy. I’m not happy. All of us are frustrated.”

Mendoza was hired in 2023 and is on the last guaranteed year of a three-year contract. He has led New York to a 182-173 overall record.

“Together, we’ve got to find a way to get these guys out of, out of this funk, and that we will continue to do,” Mendoza said. “I’m pretty confident in our coaches, our players, that this will turn.”

The Mets collapsed in 2025, going from the baseball’s best record in June to barely finishing above .500, ending second in the NL East at 83–79 and missing the playoffs.

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