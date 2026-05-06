Cunningham and the Pistons host Cleveland with 1-0 series lead

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Thursday, 7…

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 216

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pistons lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Pistons won the last meeting 111-101 on Tuesday, led by 23 points from Cade Cunningham. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 23.

The Pistons have gone 12-4 against division opponents. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 18.0 fast break points per game led by Cunningham averaging 3.9.

The Cavaliers are 11-5 in division matchups. Cleveland scores 119.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Pistons average 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow (14.2). The Cavaliers score 9.9 more points per game (119.5) than the Pistons give up to opponents (109.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 8.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (adductor).

Cavaliers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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