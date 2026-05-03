Cubs host the Diamondbacks, aim to extend home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-16, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-12, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-16, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-12, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-2, 9.20 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -160, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their 10-game home win streak intact when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago has a 21-12 record overall and a 13-5 record at home. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .258, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona has a 7-10 record in road games and a 16-16 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .297 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBIs. Seiya Suzuki is 14 for 38 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ildemaro Vargas leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs while slugging .673. Nolan Arenado is 14 for 32 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .259 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (neck), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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