Cubs beat the Rangers 7-1 for their second 10-game winning streak this season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ian Happ extended his on-base streak to 29 games with an RBI single in the first…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ian Happ extended his on-base streak to 29 games with an RBI single in the first inning that put Chicago ahead to stay, and the Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night for their second 10-game winning streak this season.

Chicago (27-12) has won 20 of its last 23 games, with three consecutive losses separating those long win streaks. It’s the first time since 1935 the Cubs have two 10-game winning streaks in a season. The only time they had more was in 1906 with four.

The 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers were the previous major league team with two 10-game winning streaks within the first 39 games of a season, according to Sportradar. They did it in their first 24 games.

Ben Brown and three Chicago relievers combined to hold Texas to two hits. Brown threw four hitless innings in his first start this season after 12 relief appearances. He struck out three and walked one.

Javier Assad (3-1) got the win, allowing one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Happ drew a leadoff walk in the third and scored on Seiya Suzuki’s seventh homer, a two-run shot that made it 3-0. Michael Busch added a three-run double in the seventh.

Happ’s on-base streak is the longest by a Cubs player since 2012, when Bryan LaHair reached safely in 30 consecutive games. The only longer active streak in the majors is 31 games for Nick Kurtz of the Athletics.

Texas didn’t get a hit until pinch-hitter Justin Foscue’s RBI single in the fifth made it 3-1. The Rangers have lost eight of their last 11 games.

Rangers starter Kumar Rocker (1-4) gave up three runs and four hits with three walks while throwing 87 pitches over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

Up next

Edward Cabrera (3-0, 3.27 ERA) pitches for the Cubs and Jack Leiter (1-3, 5.45) goes for the Rangers on Saturday night. Leiter is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA in his last five starts.

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