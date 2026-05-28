Connecticut Sun waive Hailey Van Lith and activate Leila Lacan

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun brought back a familiar name by activating guard Leila Lacan and waiving Hailey…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun brought back a familiar name by activating guard Leila Lacan and waiving Hailey Van Lith on Thursday.

Lacan won a silver medal playing for her home country of France at the Paris Olympics and was selected to last year’s Associated Press All-Rookie team when she averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals in 25 games with Connecticut.

The Sun took Lacan with the No. 10 draft pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and she’s just returning to the U.S. after leading Basket Landes to this year’s La Boulangère Wonderligue title. Lacan also was named the finals MVP. She’s expected to make her season debut Saturday when Connecticut hosts the Los Angeles Sparks.

Van Lith also was a first-round draft pick, selected No. 11 by the Chicago Sky in 2025.

She averaged 3.5 points in 12.4 minutes last season in 29 games but Chicago waived her before the start of this season. Connecticut claimed Van Lith off waivers and she was averaging 8.1 points and 2.2 assists this season as the Sun opened the season with a 1-8 mark. She was a third team Associated Press All-American in 2024-25 when she also earned the Big 12 Player of the Year Award.

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